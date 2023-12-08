El Salvador's interim president got $1.2 millions without justification when Bukele's led the mayor town of San Salvador

Claudia Juana Rodríguez, who acts as El Salvador’s president since december 1, 2023, got without legal justification 1.2 millions of dollars from the mayor’s office of San Salvador between 2015 and 2018, while Nayib Bukele was the mayor and she was the treasurer.

An official register from the general treasurer details the emission of thousands of checks from three bank accounts of the city hall. Between them, there are 79 that are under the name of Claudia Juana Rodríguez, this was made behind the city council’s back.

In general, during the three years of Bukele as the mayor, the checks to Rodríguez exceed more than $25,000 thousand dollars and this was increased to have an average of one check per month, but when the period of Bukele was in his last month and he was preparing his presidential candidacy the emission of the checks went faster and just in April 2018 the amount reached $500,000 thousand of dollars. Two and a half months later, the political party Nuevas Ideas with whom the mayor pretended to compete for the presidency of El Salvador called to the supreme electoral court doors to ask for the inscription as an official political party and on their scorecard appeared Claudia Juana Rodríguez as their financial secretary.

The checks to the city hall’s treasurer did not stop even when she got a license to be out of her charge for two months. The city council was not aware of this. This transaction of giving money is not justified by any legal process because it is not for her salary due to the fact is too high and on the other hand she is not a real state or provide a service to the city hall, besides she is not the responsible of having the current fund or the petty cash which is small amount of money that sometimes is used by any institution to solve any unexpected need.

Claudia Juana Rodríguez was called to exercise during 6 months as the El Salvador’s interim president, this is meanwhile Bukele is dedicated to search the reelection against the law by the constitution of El Salvador. Rodríguez became in 2012 the woman in charge to handle the money in the political life of Nayib Bukele and now in this official document from the municipal government, in power of GatoEncerrado, shows a dark mechanism for channeling public funds whose destination and purpose remain secret.

The checks issued from the three different bank accounts of the San Salvador City Hall were delivered since the beginning of the first month of their management, from May 2015 to April 2018. 36 of them were issued for an amount that went between $26,886 and $332,00 thousands of dollars.

The document that GatoEncerrado got access is a massive compendium of data, and beyond what it tells about the checks to Rodríguez, also it registers the emission of 21,780 checks from 3 accounts that belongs to the municipality, one from Banco Agrícola, another one from Banco de America Central (BAC) and one from Banco Cuscatlán.

The account from Banco Agrícola is called “pagadora (payments)” from that account were issued the highest amount from 2015 to 2018 for a total of $29,483,537. This period however covers 4 months of the previous administration and 8 months after because the period of a mayor starts from May and ends in April.

The use of this account was versatile. From the account was not only the transactions to payroll payments but for example it was used to pay vendors, to indemnitee the personal who resigned, and funds were transferred to other institution’s delegation.

The three accounts that appear in the register and from which Rodríguez also got checks from, are order in separate register per month.

The monthly registration of the checks has many columns meant to be detailed the number of the check, the amount and if it was made some type of retention. among these columns there is one that has a headline “Beneficiario/Concepto”, that refers to who receives the check, and in which concept it was delivered.

In the case of the checks issued to Claudia Juana Rodríguez, in the column “Beneficiario/Concepto” only shows her full name. Besides the document does not show any retention for checks that exceed $20,000 dollars.

This past November 30st Rodríguez obtained the position of presidential appointee from the congress to replace Bukele for 6 months meanwhile he starts his campaign to be reelected.

The Rodríguez’s nomination also breaks the constitution, on the articles 131 and 168 forces that for this process the president proposes to the legislature 2 shortlist of three candidates, one for the first presidential designation and another one to the second. The legislature should choose one person from each shortlist to be on the presidential line of succession between the 3rd and 4th position below the president and the vice president. The constitution also stablishes in 2 articles that the person who will oversee the presidency needs to take the oath of law to the assembly to be able to take the charge of the position. Claudia Juana Rodríguez did not show up to the plenary session.