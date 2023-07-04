understand why the police came in lying about Kevin to arrest him, he has never been a gang member,” Sandra objected.

Kevin’s relatives remember that at 5:30pm on Friday, Kevin was at home in Nejapa taking care of his newborn twins with his wife Sofia Rodriguez. Other family members were home with them and were witnesses when the police came to their house.

Kevin was not on the street, as the police wrote in the record. In fact, he had been disabled for more than a year and it took a lot of effort for him to get around normally after an accident on his motorcycle in August 2021, when he severely fractured his right leg. In order to be able to walk again, he had to undergo a surgery, in which a platinum plate was placed on his ankle, followed by physical therapy treatment. His case was complicated because his body “rejected” the plate and in 2022 the doctors had to keep him for observation to determine if he needed to undergo a second surgery.

Two notes of disability, several X-rays that showed the broken bones from the accident, signed paperwork from the ankle surgery, medical prescriptions, and check-ups with the physical therapist are evidence that Kevin had trouble moving around and that he left the house only for emergencies, for medical appointments, and to attend class for the workforce development programs he was taking. In fact, the morning of November 18 he attended the final class of the course he was taking on soft skills for business.

Due to the same accident and difficulties in getting around, Kevin’s bosses at the Pan Pezzuto bakery, where he had worked as an accounting assistant for more than two years, decided to let Kevin work from home to expedite his recovery. This also made it easier for him to help care for his wife, Sofía, during the high risk pregnancy and labor with twins. His babies’ health was complicated, and they were kept in the hospital after birth for medical observation until they were 18 days old.

Adriana, his sister, recalls that when the twins were finally discharged, “Kevin was crazy in love with his babies.” Not only Kevin, everyone in the family was ecstatic about the birth of the two children. So that Friday, after his day of working from home and completing his final class for his certificate program, Kevin was already used to his new routine of taking care of the twins – putting them to sleep, feeding them, changing their diapers, and helping his wife in everything he could. That afternoon marked the first full week of having their babies home from the hospital.

“He came with me to all of my prenatal checkups, and I always went with him when he went out. I would check his phone and he had absolutely nothing to hide and he was not walking down any bad paths. For me it is difficult, the truth is that I need him here. It is not easy to be alone with the twins and I have practically fallen into depression ”, says Sofía, Kevin’s wife, as she carries one of the babies in her slim arms.